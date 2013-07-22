US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as tech stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, July 22 The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high on Monday and major indexes mostly rose, though disappointing McDonald's earnings kept the Dow from making gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.73 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,545.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.41 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,695.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.77 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,600.39.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as technology stocks declined and investors took a breather to assess Wall Street's recent record-setting run.
* Futures down: Dow 15 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)