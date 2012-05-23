NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday on mounting concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone and as a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast from computer maker Dell weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.41 points, or 0.52 percent, to 12,438.40. The S&P 500 Index fell 7.93 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,308.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 24.59 points, or 0.87 percent, to 2,814.49.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, editing by Dave Zimmerman)