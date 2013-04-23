NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, putting equities on track for a third straight day of gains, as strong earnings improved sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 98.18 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,665.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.95 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,570.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.03 points, or 0.68 percent, at 3,255.59.