NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stocks rose at the open on
Friday lifted by Microsoft shares, which shot up more
than 8 percent on news its Chief Executive Steve Ballmer will
retire within 12 months.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.87 points or
0.18 percent, to 14,990.61, the S&P 500 gained 4.87
points or 0.29 percent, to 1,661.83 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 20.659 points or 0.57 percent, to 3,659.367.
Trader attention was focused on the Nasdaq exchange, which
appeared to open normally for trading after a three hour outage
Thursday afternoon.