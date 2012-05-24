NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Thursday as investors brushed off tepid economic data and focused on buying beaten-down shares after a drop of more than 5 percent for the S&P 500 this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.00 points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,517.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.88 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,321.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 5.25 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,855.37. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Dave Zimmerman)