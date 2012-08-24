NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany, as well as France, want Greece to stay in the euro zone but that Athens must meet its commitments.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.51 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,049.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.90 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,400.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.10 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,045.30.