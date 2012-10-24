US STOCKS-Wall Street rally loses steam as banks and energy weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as strong results from Boeing Co and positive data from China eased concerns about sluggish global growth.
Shares rebounded from a steep decline in the previous session, during which the Dow fell its most in four months. Boeing rose 2.1 percent to $74.51.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.31 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,137.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.01 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,418.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.55 points, or 0.65 percent, at 3,010.01.
