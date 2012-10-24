NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as strong results from Boeing Co and positive data from China eased concerns about sluggish global growth.

Shares rebounded from a steep decline in the previous session, during which the Dow fell its most in four months. Boeing rose 2.1 percent to $74.51.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.31 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,137.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.01 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,418.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.55 points, or 0.65 percent, at 3,010.01.