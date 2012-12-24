US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
NEW YORK Dec 24 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst drop since mid-November on continued worry legislators will be unable to reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 27.95 points, or 0.21 percent, to 13,162.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.55 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,427.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 6.23 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,014.78.
