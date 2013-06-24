NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday, extending recent weakness after the worst weekly decline for the S&P 500 in two months, on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus may be drawing to a close and that a cash crunch in China could further slow growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 125.20 points, or 0.85 percent, at 14,674.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.14 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,576.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.93 points, or 1.10 percent, at 3,320.31.