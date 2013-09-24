US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday ahead of data that could help investors interpret recent comments by Federal Reserve officials about the near future of its stimulus program.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.66 points or 0.02 percent, to 15,397.72, the S&P 500 lost 0.56 points or 0.03 percent, to 1,701.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.633 points or 0.12 percent, to 3,769.92.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)