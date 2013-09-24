NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday ahead of data that could help investors interpret recent comments by Federal Reserve officials about the near future of its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.66 points or 0.02 percent, to 15,397.72, the S&P 500 lost 0.56 points or 0.03 percent, to 1,701.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.633 points or 0.12 percent, to 3,769.92.