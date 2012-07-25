NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Wednesday after a report the Federal Reserve was moving closer toward further stimulus for the sluggish economy, but a revenue miss at Apple kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.62 points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,710.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 3.29 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,341.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 7.73 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,855.26. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Dave Zimmerman)