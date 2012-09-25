US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks rose at the open after comments from a Federal Reserve official suggested the central bank was not done taking action to stimulate the economy, but a pessimistic outlook from Caterpillar kept the advance in check.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 28.73 points, or 0.21 percent, to 13,587.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 3.13 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,460.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 8.73 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,169.51.
