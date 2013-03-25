NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday after negotiators reached a deal hours before a deadline to keep Cyprus afloat with a financial bailout and avert the country's possible exit from the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 28.48 points, or 0.20 percent, to 14,540.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 5.30 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,562.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 11.57 points, or 0.36 percent, to 3,256.57.