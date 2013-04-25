NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors dealt with a raft of earnings, including those of 3M Co and Exxon Mobil, while encouraging jobs data added support.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 6.45 points, or 0.04 percent, to 14,682.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.35 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,582.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,281.89.