NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed euro zone concerns against recent central bank actions that have supported equity prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.08 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,479.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.62 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,440.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.33 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,114.40.