NEW YORK Nov 26 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors focused on the meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece and negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" after last week's rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 56.59 points, or 0.43 percent, to 12,953.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 5.59 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,403.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.46 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,960.39.