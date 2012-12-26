US STOCKS-Wall Street rises further into uncharted territory
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 500 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds detail on economic data and earnings growth, Breakingviews link)
NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday as President Barack Obama cut short his vacation and readied to return to Washington a day ahead of last-minute talks to avert a series of tax increases and government spending cuts set to begin next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.33 points, or 0.17 percent, to 13,161.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.68 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,428.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.30 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,012.30.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 500 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds detail on economic data and earnings growth, Breakingviews link)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to early afternoon)