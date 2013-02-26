S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session's steep drop over Italian election results as investors bought beaten-down shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.43 points, or 0.44 percent, at 13,844.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.19 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,494.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.99 points, or 0.35 percent, at 3,127.24.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)