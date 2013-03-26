NEW YORK, March 26 Wall Street advanced at the open on Tuesday after data showed the economy continued to slowly improve, lifting the S&P 500 closer to its record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 63.82 points, or 0.44 percent, to 14,511.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 6.41 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,558.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 14.43 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,249.73.