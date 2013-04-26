US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Friday as data showed gross domestic product expanded at a slower-than-expected rate in the first quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.60 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,695.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.83 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,583.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.20 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,283.79.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)