NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Friday as data showed gross domestic product expanded at a slower-than-expected rate in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.60 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,695.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.83 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,583.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.20 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,283.79.