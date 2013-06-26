NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as concerns eased that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon rein in its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.86 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,846.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.53 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,597.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.10 points, or 0.84 percent, at 3,375.99.