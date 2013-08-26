US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy weighs
NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday after data showed a steep drop in orders for long-lasting manufactured goods last month.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.61 points or 0.04 percent, to 15,016.12, the S&P 500 gained 1.52 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,665.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.755 points or 0.13 percent, to 3,662.547.
