NEW YORK, June 27 Wall Street edged up on Wednesday after demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May, but market sentiment remained cautious ahead of a meeting of European leaders that investors expect would do little to solve the region's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 41.10 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,575.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.46 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,325.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.96 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,865.02. (Reporting By Angela Moon)