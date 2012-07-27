NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday after data showed U.S. economic growth was in line with forecasts, slowing as expected in the second quarter and defying fears of a more pronounced slowdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 25.99 points, or 0.20 percent, to 12,913.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.14 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,365.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 14.30 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,907.55. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Dave Zimmerman)