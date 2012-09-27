NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks rose modestly at the open on Thursday after weak data reflected sluggish U.S. economic growth and dented optimism China would take steps to bolster its economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 41.13 points, or 0.31 percent, to 13,454.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 4.48 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,437.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.34 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,105.05.