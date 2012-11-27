US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hit record highs as oil prices rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on as worry over the threat to the economy posed by the "fiscal cliff" offset optimism from a deal to ease Greece's debt burden.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 33.02 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,934.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.58 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,403.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.07 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,972.71.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
Feb 23 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at record highs on Thursday as a rally in oil prices added to rising optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tax reforms.
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)