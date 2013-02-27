S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited a second round of testimony in Congress by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for clarity on the longevity of the Fed's economic stimulus program.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 10.68 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,889.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.26 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,495.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.11 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,128.54.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)