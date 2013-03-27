S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK, March 27 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday after a robust rally in the prior session, as soft demand at an Italian debt auction sparked concerns over the financial health of the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 70.66 points, or 0.49 percent, to 14,488.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 8.78 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,554.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 23.01 points, or 0.71 percent, to 3,229.47.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)