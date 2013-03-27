NEW YORK, March 27 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday after a robust rally in the prior session, as soft demand at an Italian debt auction sparked concerns over the financial health of the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 70.66 points, or 0.49 percent, to 14,488.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 8.78 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,554.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 23.01 points, or 0.71 percent, to 3,229.47.