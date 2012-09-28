Sept 28 U.S. stock opened lower on Friday as investors locked in gains at the end of a strong quarter for equities and amid uncertainty ahead of the result of stress tests on Spanish banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.97 points, or 0.48 percent, to 13,421.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 4.98 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,442.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 11.50 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,125.10.