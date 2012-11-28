US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Nov 28 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a third consecutive decline, as investors remained on edge given the lack of details on U.S. budget, or so-called fiscal cliff, talks.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 53.22 points, or 0.41 percent, to 12,824.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.44 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,391.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 15.70 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,952.09.
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow up 0.31 pct, S&P up 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)