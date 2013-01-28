S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday following strong durable goods data and results from Caterpillar as investors paused after a rally that took the S&P 500 above 1,500 for the first time in more than five years.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.97 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,910.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.02 points to 1,502.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.62 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,152.33.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)