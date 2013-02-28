US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors found few reasons to push markets higher following a sharp two-day rally and a read on economic growth that was weaker than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.8 points or 0.18 percent, to 14,050.57, the S&P 500 lost 1.2 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,514.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.04 points or 0.03 percent, to 3,161.21.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)