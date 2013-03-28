NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Thursday after data showed initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week and the U.S. economy expanded at a sluggish pace in the fourth quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.35 points, or 0.15 percent, to 14,548.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.13 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,563.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.53 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,259.05.