NEW YORK May 28 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as supportive comments from central banks around the world reassured investors that monetary policies designed to support the global economy would remain in place.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.07 points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,441.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.77 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,666.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 40.21 points, or 1.16 percent, at 3,499.35.