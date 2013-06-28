US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump turbulence, North Korea action
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Friday as weakness in technology shares outweighed gains in other shares spurred by relief a premature pullback of central bank stimulus measures was unlikely.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.04 points, or 0.45 percent, at 14,956.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.41 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,608.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.50 points, or 0.34 percent, at 3,390.36.
