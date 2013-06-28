NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Friday as weakness in technology shares outweighed gains in other shares spurred by relief a premature pullback of central bank stimulus measures was unlikely.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.04 points, or 0.45 percent, at 14,956.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.41 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,608.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.50 points, or 0.34 percent, at 3,390.36.