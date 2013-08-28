NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday as selling pressure waned in the wake of the worst decline for the S&P 500 since June as the United States and its allies appeared ready to strike Syria after an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.3 points or 0.05 percent, to 14,783.43, the S&P 500 lost 0.43 points or 0.03 percent, to 1,630.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.057 points or 0.06 percent, to 3,580.581.