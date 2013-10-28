NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher after the S&P 500 climbed to record highs on Federal Reserve stimulus and stronger-than-expected earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.62 points or 0.09 percent, to 15,556.66, the S&P 500 gained 0.15 point or 0.01 percent, to 1,759.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.584 point, or 0.01 percent, to 3,942.777.