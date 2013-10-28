US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher after the S&P 500 climbed to record highs on Federal Reserve stimulus and stronger-than-expected earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.62 points or 0.09 percent, to 15,556.66, the S&P 500 gained 0.15 point or 0.01 percent, to 1,759.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.584 point, or 0.01 percent, to 3,942.777.
