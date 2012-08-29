NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. stocks opened with slight gains on Wednesday, in a third day of likely limited action as investors shrugged off the latest data and looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday for trading incentives.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 6.35 points, or 0.05 percent, to 13,109.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.58 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,410.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 3.65 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,080.79.