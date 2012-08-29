US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. stocks opened with slight gains on Wednesday, in a third day of likely limited action as investors shrugged off the latest data and looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday for trading incentives.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 6.35 points, or 0.05 percent, to 13,109.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.58 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,410.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 3.65 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,080.79.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.27 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)