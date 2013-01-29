NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday as investors were cautious following a recent rally and before consumer confidence data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.09 points or 0.07 percent, to 13,892.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.05 point to 1,500.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.27 points or 0.26 percent, to 3,146.03.