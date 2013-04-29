NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday as the formation of a broad coalition government in Italy ended two months of political uncertainty and boosted an appetite for risky assets, while investors braced for major economic data this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.17 points or 0.24 percent, to 14,747.72, the S&P 500 gained 5.17 points or 0.33 percent, to 1,587.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.92 points or 0.42 percent, to 3,293.18.