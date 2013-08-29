NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Thursday as traders awaited developments in Syria, and as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data lent weight to the possibility of a wind-down soon in the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.07 points or 0.03 percent, to 14,820.44, the S&P 500 lost 1.32 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,633.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.143 points or 0.12 percent, to 3,597.492.