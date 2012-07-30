NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as investors found little reason to extend gains from the prior two sessions that pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest close since May 3.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.19 points, or 0.00 percent, at 13,075.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.60 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,386.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.39 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,965.48. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dave Zimmerman)