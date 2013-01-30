US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Wednesday following an unexpected contraction in fourth-quarter economic activity, but losses were curbed by gains in Internet retailer Amazon.com.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.13 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,943.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.34 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,506.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.48 points, or 0.05 percent, to 3,155.14.
