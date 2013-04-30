NEW YORK, April 30 Wall Street opened flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data and central bank meetings this week, looking for catalysts to push the benchmark S&P 500 index through 1,600.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 15.89 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,802.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.00 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,592.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.49 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,307.51.