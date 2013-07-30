July 30 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, bouncing back from a decline on Monday, but shares of raw materials companies were lower on an expected decline in potash prices following a move by Russia's Uralkali.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 67.85 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,589.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 7.61 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,692.94, and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 14.77 points, or 0.41 percent, at 3,613.91.