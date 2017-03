NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks opened lower open on Monday as a last-minute deal to resolve a budget battle in Washington appeared less likely, increasing the chances of a partial government shutdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 122.66 points or 0.8 percent, to 15,135.58, the S&P 500 lost 12.46 points or 0.74 percent, to 1,679.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.04 points or 1.19 percent, to 3,736.555.