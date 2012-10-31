US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK Oct 31 The Dow and S&P opened higher on Wednesday as equity markets reopened following a two-day market closure prompted by a damaging storm in the U.S. Northeast.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.02 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,187.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.81 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,417.75.
