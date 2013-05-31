NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday as investors took profit following a recent rally, though the market remained on track to close out a seventh straight month of gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 59.13 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,265.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.36 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,648.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.97 points, or 0.46 percent, at 3,475.33.