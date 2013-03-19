US STOCKS-Wall St slips ahead of Yellen's speech
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks erased earlier gains on Tuesday, with the S&P and Nasdaq turning negative while the Dow was flat, as investors continued to worry about the economic situation in Cyprus.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.97 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,470.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.60 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,551.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.82 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,234.77.
March 3 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Friday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech, which could give more clarity on the odds of an interest rate hike this month.