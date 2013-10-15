NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks slightly pared
earlier losses on Tuesday after Republican lawmakers in the U.S.
House of Representatives said they hope to pass their own
version of legislation to reopen the federal government that
would differ from a plan now emerging from Senate negotiations.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.82
points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,276.44. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.90 points, or 0.11 percent, at
1,708.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.42
points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,818.69.